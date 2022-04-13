Sharp rise in number of fines in NI for illegal vehicle horn use

Police have said the sharp increase is the result of complaints from the public rather than a clampdown ordered by PSNI bosses.

More than 550 people have been detected using their vehicle horn illegally – either sounding it while stationary, or in a built up area after 11.30pm without good reason – over the last five years.

A further 348 have been issued with fixed penalty notices (FPN) for having exhausts/silencers altered to create more noise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said the sharp rise in the the number of fines for illegal car horn use is a direct result of complaints from the public

The Highway Code states: “A horn should only be used when warning someone of any danger due to another vehicle or any other kind of danger, and not to indicate your annoyance.

“It is illegal to use a horn on a moving vehicle on a restricted road, basically a road that has street lights and a 30mph limit, between the times of 11.30pm and 7am.”

The new figures, which have been published by Admiral Car Insurance following a Freedom of Information request, show that the number of vehicle noise offences detected in Northern Ireland has risen steadily every year between 2016/2017 and 2020/2021 – up from 114 five years ago to 227 last year.

A total of 22 people in Northern Ireland were also fined for causing noise pollution, and/or exhaust pollution, by failing to switch off their engines when stationary.

A further 16 people were fined for creating excessive engine noise when driving.

PSNI chief inspector Graham Dodds of Roads Policing said he is aware of an increase in vehicle noise offences and complaints from both a “district and traffic perspective”.

C/Inspector Dodds said: “We would remind motorists in general, that in certain circumstances it is an offence to sound a vehicle’s horn and is a breach of the Highway Code and should only be done so to warn someone of danger or if a moving vehicle poses a danger. It should never be used aggressively, or when your vehicle is stationary.”

He added: “We are receiving more complaints from the public with regards this matter who are less willing to accept the disruption of a vehicle noise offence to their quality of life. We look at everything on its own merit and motorists should adhere to the guidance regarding vehicle noise offences.”