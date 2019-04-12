Shock and devastation after woman’s body found — police investigating

Shock and devastation has been expressed after a woman’s body was found at a property in the New Lodge area of Belfast on Thursday.

Police say enquiries are ongoing after the discovery of the woman’s body at the Victoria Parade area on Thursday morning.

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker said the news is devastating for the local community.

“It is understood that the female was only in her 30s,” Mr McCusker said. “This woman had her whole life ahead of her.”

He continued: “Whilst the circumstances around her death are unclear, it is extremely sad that her friends and family will be receiving this horrific news.

“The community in the New Lodge is extremely tight knit and many will be devastated to know that a young woman has died in the area. My thoughts go out to anyone who knew and loved her.”

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said: “The local community is in shock after the discovery of a woman’s body in the New Lodge.

“Police investigations are now underway.

“My sympathies are with the family, friends and neighbours of this woman at this time.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, whose body was discovered at a property in the Victoria Parade area of north Belfast yesterday morning, Thursday 11 April.

“A post mortem will be carried out in due course. Enquiries are on-going.”