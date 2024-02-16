The French Bulldog pup which survived being thrown from a moving car in Newry

​The animal welfare charity say they were recently alerted to the case of cruelty after a member of the public witnessed the incident.

The puppy was launched from the vehicle alongside a bag, in which it was discovered there was a second puppy that was sadly deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A kind member of the public brought the surviving puppy from the roadside to a local vet for initial treatment. It is now in the care of the USPCA where it is continuing rehabilitation under careful monitoring from the veterinary and animal care team.

USPCA CEO Nora Smith said ‘The puppy is currently healing from significant wounds, and it is very fortunate it did not suffer the same tragic fate as the poor puppy that was in the bag.

"We are so grateful to the member of the public who sought medical care for the puppy and reported the

incident.

“There is no place for such deplorable acts of animal cruelty in any society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "This little puppy would have been incredibly distressed during this horrifying experience.

"Thankfully there are many people who do care about the welfare of animals.

“We are pleased to say that this little puppy is now happy, healing and starting to enjoy some playtime with our animal care team.

“The USPCA would urge the public to contact the PSNI on 101 or the Animal Welfare department within the council with any further information that may assist an investigation.