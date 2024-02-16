Shocking case of animal cruelty condemned by USPCA after French Bulldog pup is thrown from moving car
The animal welfare charity say they were recently alerted to the case of cruelty after a member of the public witnessed the incident.
The puppy was launched from the vehicle alongside a bag, in which it was discovered there was a second puppy that was sadly deceased.
A kind member of the public brought the surviving puppy from the roadside to a local vet for initial treatment. It is now in the care of the USPCA where it is continuing rehabilitation under careful monitoring from the veterinary and animal care team.
USPCA CEO Nora Smith said ‘The puppy is currently healing from significant wounds, and it is very fortunate it did not suffer the same tragic fate as the poor puppy that was in the bag.
"We are so grateful to the member of the public who sought medical care for the puppy and reported the
incident.
“There is no place for such deplorable acts of animal cruelty in any society.”
She continued: "This little puppy would have been incredibly distressed during this horrifying experience.
"Thankfully there are many people who do care about the welfare of animals.
“We are pleased to say that this little puppy is now happy, healing and starting to enjoy some playtime with our animal care team.
“The USPCA would urge the public to contact the PSNI on 101 or the Animal Welfare department within the council with any further information that may assist an investigation.
"We want to see the individual or individuals who committed this horrific act of cruelty brought to justice.”