Shooting of man in arm and neck on his way to work 'despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements'
In a statement the PSNI said a report was received at around 6.30am today, Monday 4th September that a man had been shot in the arm and the neck.
He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.
A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is underway.
Anyone who may have any information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.
Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy slammed the shooting of “a local man" who is “well respected in the local community”.
“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today,” he added.
“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work.
“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements.
“There is no place for these thugs on our streets”.
The Sinn Fein veteran added that “a police investigation and operation is now underway in the area”.
“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”