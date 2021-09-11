Shop staff shaken but uninjured after gunman pointed weapon and demanded cash

“It was reported that a man, armed with a suspected firearm, entered the shop at around 8:45pm on Friday evening, pointed the weapon at members of staff and demanded cash. A sum of money was handed over and the man then left the shop. The staff members were left shocked following the incident but were not physically injured. The man was described as being around 5’9” tall with brown eyes and dark eyebrows and was wearing a grey hooded top, grey joggers, a black scarf and blue medical gloves. He also was reported to have spoken with a local accent.”