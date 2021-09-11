Shop staff shaken but uninjured after gunman pointed weapon and demanded cash
Shop staff were left shaken after a man armed with a suspected firearm entered, pointed the weapon and demanded cash, the PSNI say.
The incident happened yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives are investigating the report of an armed robbery at a shop in Gloucester Avenue in Larne on Friday 10th September.
“It was reported that a man, armed with a suspected firearm, entered the shop at around 8:45pm on Friday evening, pointed the weapon at members of staff and demanded cash. A sum of money was handed over and the man then left the shop. The staff members were left shocked following the incident but were not physically injured. The man was described as being around 5’9” tall with brown eyes and dark eyebrows and was wearing a grey hooded top, grey joggers, a black scarf and blue medical gloves. He also was reported to have spoken with a local accent.”
The spokesperson added: “An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 2003 10/09/21. A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”