Shop worker left in shock after Co Tyrone robbery
A shop worker in Co Tyrone was left badly shaken after a man with an axe smashed a counter before making off with a sum of cash.
Police said the incident took place in Dungannon on Wednesday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a man entered business premises in the Scotch Street area, smashed the security glass at the counter with an axe and demanded money from a staff member.
“The suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 4” to 5’ 8” ins in height, of slim build, with a local accent, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes and the hood pulled up, a balaclava, black gloves, a blue baseball hat, and black and white trainers.
“He made off on foot with a sum of cash.
“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”
The police spokesperson added: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a male matching this description, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1561 of 29/12/21.”