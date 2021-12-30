Shop worker left in shock after Co Tyrone robbery

Police said the incident took place in Dungannon on Wednesday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a man entered business premises in the Scotch Street area, smashed the security glass at the counter with an axe and demanded money from a staff member.

“The suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 4” to 5’ 8” ins in height, of slim build, with a local accent, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes and the hood pulled up, a balaclava, black gloves, a blue baseball hat, and black and white trainers.

“He made off on foot with a sum of cash.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”