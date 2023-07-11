News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Shopping centre locked down as armed police arrest man with knife at Park Centre in Belfast

Shoppers and traders in the Park Centre in Belfast were caught up in a lockdown situation this afternoon (Tuesday) as officers from the PSNI’s Armed Response Unit apprehended a man in the main mall area.
By Russell Keers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read

Members of the public watched the drama unfold as officers armed with rifles and a taser swung into action.

The centre, located in the Donegall Road area of the city, was plunged into lockdown shortly after 2pm, with security staff advising employees to close their shutters. Shoppers were kept in the stores while the suspect, aged in his 30s, remained on a bench on the centre’s main thoroughfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report today, Tuesday, July 11, around 2.15pm that a man, carrying a knife, was in a shopping centre.

Officers arrested the male in the Park Centre on July 11.Officers arrested the male in the Park Centre on July 11.
Officers arrested the male in the Park Centre on July 11.
Most Popular

“Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

“The 37-year-old man remains in custody.”