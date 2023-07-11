Shopping centre locked down as armed police arrest man with knife at Park Centre in Belfast
Members of the public watched the drama unfold as officers armed with rifles and a taser swung into action.
The centre, located in the Donegall Road area of the city, was plunged into lockdown shortly after 2pm, with security staff advising employees to close their shutters. Shoppers were kept in the stores while the suspect, aged in his 30s, remained on a bench on the centre’s main thoroughfare.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report today, Tuesday, July 11, around 2.15pm that a man, carrying a knife, was in a shopping centre.
“Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.
“The 37-year-old man remains in custody.”