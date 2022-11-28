The incident happened in the Culduff Gardens area of Londonderry.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Sometime around 9pm, it’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

“Two men were in the house at the time. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Culdaff Gardens

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

