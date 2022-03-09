Shotgun and ammunition discovered in NI town - appeal for information

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly after 4:05pm, police received a report of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition discovered at the Windmill Wood area.

“The firearm, believed to be a shotgun, as well as cartridges were taken away for further examination.

“Officers conducted a search in the Windmill Wood area on Wednesday 9th March as part of the ongoing investigation, with nothing found during that time.

PSNI

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1209 07/03/22. A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

Ben Lowry