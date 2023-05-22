News you can trust since 1737
Shots fired at Coleraine home last night - damage caused to door and window - 'thankfully resident in bed at time'

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after a resident in Coleraine has been left “badly shaken” following a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of the town on Sunday, 22nd May.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:17 BST

In a statement Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11:30pm, it was reported that a number of shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area.

"Damage was caused to the door of the property and a window.

"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken."This was a reckless attack which could have had serious consequences."

General views Dromena Gardens area of Newtownards.General views Dromena Gardens area of Newtownards.
The statement adds that enquiries are continuing to establish what happened and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they may have mobile or dashcam footage which could provide information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1933 of 21/05/23.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

General views Dromena Gardens area of NewtownardsGeneral views Dromena Gardens area of Newtownards
Tullyearton Road, ColeraineTullyearton Road, Coleraine
