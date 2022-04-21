Police said they had received a report of a burglary at a house on the Portadown Road in Tandragee shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday 20th April.

Inspector Quinn said: "It was reported that the house was ransacked with a quantity of jewellery, a sum of money and keys to a camper van taken and used to steal the vehicle which was parked outside the house"

The camper van was initially spotted a short time later in Armagh and failed to stop for police.

"The camper van was later sighted by police in Keady, where the driver rammed the police car, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Two officers, who were in the car at the time, sustained minor injuries as a result.

"The camper van drove off from the scene of the collision, before it was abandoned a short distance away, with two males exiting and making off across fields.

"With assistance from colleagues in the Air Support Unit and Dog Unit, a 16-year-old male was detained by An Garda Siochana.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they have appealed to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 of 20/04/22.

