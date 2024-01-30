Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12 noon on Saturday 27th and 9am on Sunday morning, 28th January,” said Inspector Moore.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, with similar theft in recent months in Coleraine, and in recent days in Claudy.

Pacemaker Press 16/12/22 Sheep near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

"The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.

“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.