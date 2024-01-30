All Sections
Significant number of sheep stolen in Portglenone with 'huge financial loss to the owner' - 3rd sheep theft in recent months after criminals strike in Coleraine and Claudy

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone on Sunday, 28th January.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
“Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12 noon on Saturday 27th and 9am on Sunday morning, 28th January,” said Inspector Moore.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, with similar theft in recent months in Coleraine, and in recent days in Claudy.

Pacemaker Press 16/12/22 Sheep near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerPacemaker Press 16/12/22 Sheep near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
"The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.

“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have observed suspicious activity, or spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the Portglenone area in the last few days, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 771 of 28/01/24, or via www.psni.police.uk/report “.