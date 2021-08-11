‘Significant sum’ of cash found after lorry halted by PSNI

The PSNI

It followed an operation in the small Co Down village of Loughbrickland yesterday evening.

During the operation, a lorry was intercepted by officers after it failed to stop.

The PSNI said: “A search was carried out and a significant quantity of cash was located and seized.

“One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of criminal property and suspicion of driving offences.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

