Silent Crime: Northern Ireland shopping centre manager tells of how they're taking on shoplifters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shopping centre manager has revealed the lengths they are going to in order to take on shoplifters.

Shoplifting is up nearly 20% in Northern Ireland in the last year, according to the latest crime figures released by the PSNI.

There were 8,979 recorded incidents of shoplifting in Northern Ireland between April 2023 and March 2024, compared to 7,511 recorded in the previous financial year, according to PSNI figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoplifters can target any retail premises - from a corner shop to a large shopping centre.

So as part of the News Letter's "Silent Crime" initiative - set up by our owner, National World, dealing with unresolved and under-reported crime which is continuing to blight communities, we talked to Carleen Smyth, manager of the Tower Centre Shopping Centre in Ballymena, to hear about the problem of shoplifting, and their experience of trying to combat this devastating crime for business owners.

Tower Centre Shopping Centre in Ballymena manager, Carleen Smyth, said: “At the start of the year shop lifting levels (in the shopping centre) would have been worse.

"The difference in the Tower Centre now is that the security team we have built in the past year is really, really good. We have caught so many people and I think it has started to put them off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carleen Smyth Tower centre Manager

Mrs Smyth – who started as Manager in Tower Centre about 14 months ago – added: “We record every single attempt and every single one that we have caught is reported to the police. And we definitely catch a lot now.

"That has had a massive impact and deters them from doing it.

"I don’t think that shoplifting is not happening across Northern Ireland, but I believe what we are doing to stop it has put shoplifters off.”

She said that in the market town of Ballymena, the The Town Centre warden works with security guards to let them know is someone who has been caught/seen trying to steal is moving to another part of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

shoplifting nail polish

"There is a good community dealing with it,” added Mrs Smyth. “Everything is reported back to the PSNI and because we have CCTV we have images of who was involved. The PSNI are called in as and when needed.

"And we do get shoplifters who try to or smack one of the security guards – but they handle themselves well.

"Shop managers are very good too and would phone security up if anything happened so guards can arrive at their store.

"I mean nothing is perfect and sometimes they (shoplifters) get away that quick there’s nothing you can do. But we would be on the ball pretty sharpish. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

Mrs Smyth added that whilst over the summer they were “aware of gangs of shoplifters, it is now more opportunistic single people”.

“Some of the shoplifters when we catch them say they don’t have enough money to eat, some are druggies feeding their habits and others are kids telling us they were dared,” she said

“Poundland gets hit most in my experience. Makeup is the product most shoplifted, again in my experience, and families phone me after their child was caught devastated that they have done such a thing.

"There is all sorts of reasoning behind it and all sorts of people do it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher met key stakeholders from the local business and retail sector at PSNI Headquarters in recent days (September 20).

Speaking after the meeting Chief Constable Boutcher said: “Today’s meeting was a valuable opportunity to discuss the significant criminal challenges facing the retail sector. These include shocking cases of violence against staff and increasing levels of shoplifting offences impacting on local businesses.”

shoplifting

“We are very much alive to these and other pressures across the retail sector and are determined to do everything in our power, through collaborative approaches with industry, to reduce incidents and harm to staff and businesses.”

The PSNI, in partnership with local PCSPs and the Business Crime Partnership, already works extremely closely with businesses and this partnership working is a real resource multiplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our officers and staff carry out a range of effective proactive work against business crime; in that regard Northern Ireland is served better than most other parts of the UK.

"However, as in most areas of policing our difficult funding environment and the record low numbers of officers are having a real impact on our capacity for this work.

"In particular, we are feeling the reduction in our numbers of neighbourhood officers who are key to maintaining effective local relationships and reducing crime.” “In spite of these pressures I have assured everyone at today’s meeting that we will continue to work closely with all partners to robustly tackle business and retail crime and to help ensure that Northern Ireland remains a safe, attractive and prosperous place to live and do business.”

Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI said afterwards “This was a worthwhile meeting with the Chief Constable to discuss the huge impact that crime is having on our members business, their staff, and the wider economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a startling statistic that 67% of our members surveyed in our recent report that their staff have been victims of assault and threats and 51% were losing staff as a result.

"Our members are really struggling with the growing epidemic of shoplifting and we need to ensure tougher sanctions are put in place for those found guilty of this crime"

“Retail NI fully supports the Chief Constable’s call for more funding for the PSNI, particularly for their Neighbourhood Teams, who play such an important role keeping our town and city centres safe places for our members, staff and customers"