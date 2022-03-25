Simon Coveney removed from Belfast peace event after security alert

Mr Coveney was due to give a key address at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road at 10am, followed by a panel discussion with community leaders, at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Reports suggest that a van containing a suspect device has been left in the car park.

Mr Coveney had been speaking about the importance of reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney speaking to media on a previous visit to Belfast.

He had told the event: “The patient work of reconciliation and deepening of relationships does need to continue on our own island.”

In a message posted on Twitter around 12.30pm, Mr Coveney said: “In Belfast with @Humefoundation to honour John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities.

“Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to @PoliceServiceNI”

A spokesperson for Mr Coveney said: “The minister and team are safe, have been taken to a secure location and the PSNI are doing their work.”

The scene at the the Houben Centre on Crumlin Road on Friday morning where a security alert is taking place Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Tim Attwood, from the Foundation, told the PA news agency that the security alert is a reminder “to everyone that there is no role in our society for violence”.

He added: “A suspect device will not stop the work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast this morning (Friday 25th March).

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane has condemned those responsible for what is reported to be a hijacking incident.

The North Belfast MP said: “Reports of a van with a device being hijacked and parked outside a church and a well-used community facility are concerning and disgraceful.

“People, including an Irish government minister and other politicians, attending a Hume Foundation conference looking at moving forward and building relationships have been evacuated.

“This is a reckless sectarian attack and will cause huge disruption to the local community as Police are advising them to leave their homes.

“Those responsible are trying to drag us back, we will continue to work for the future.