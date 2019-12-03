Sinn Fein and DUP condemn desecration at war memorial

The desecration of the main war memorial in Lurgan has been condemned by both the DUP and Sinn Fein.

Poppy wreaths were scattered, and a number of small wooden crosses around the cenotaph removed, during the attack which happened between Monday night and yesterday morning.

Sinn Fein election posters were also placed against the vandalised memorial in Market Place.

DUP councillor Mark Baxter discovered the desecration around 9.30am yesterday and contacted police.

He described it as a “total insult to the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” and added: “These hate crimes must stop.”

His DUP colleague Carla Lockhart said: “There’s not much respect not sign of a shared future in this awful deed.

“When we see the desecration of a war memorial which is there to remember British and Irish men who died beside each other in defence of our freedom, it is to be condemned by all. It beggars belief that people could stoop to this level. It advances nobody’s cause.”

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd, whose election posters were torn down and placed at the cenotaph, also condemned those responsible.

“Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected,” he said.

“The motivation of those behind these acts remains unclear but it is unacceptable”.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”

In a Facebook post, the Royal British Legion in Lurgan branded those responsible as “idiots”.

The RBL spokesperson said: “The names on the war memorial represent both sides of our community so acts such as this are pointless other than to bring disgrace on the idiots who participate in this stupidity.”

Police have appealed for any witnesses to ring the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number CCS 330 of 03/12/19.