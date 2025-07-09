Sinn Fein calls migrant effigy on Moygashel bonfire a case of 'incitement to hatred'

​Nationalists have issued condemnation of the Moygashel bonfire with an effigy of a migrant boat on top, with Sinn Fein saying it amounts to “incitement to hatred”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sinn Fein assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Colm Gildernew branded it “deplorable”.

“This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

Colm Gildernew spoke out against the 'vile' bonfire display

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy. They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said some involved in the bonfire tradition in Northern Ireland appeared motivated by “hate, confrontation and media rows”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intricate effigies of humans beings, for burning. Who is this for?” she posted on Twitter.

She added: “The SDLP supports the right of people to mark traditions in a safe and respectful way, but that cannot mean turning a blind eye to very real and serious concerns around public safety and community cohesion.

“There is nothing cultural or traditional about exposing people to asbestos, endangering critical infrastructure or fuelling racial hatred through effigies demonising immigrants.”

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland director, described the bonfire as a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It cruelly mocks the suffering of people who risk everything to flee war, persecution, and hardship in search of safety.

“Beyond being morally reprehensible, it incites hostility toward already marginalised and vulnerable communities.

“Amnesty International urges the authorities to ensure its immediate removal and calls on the PSNI to investigate and hold those responsible to account.