Sinn Fein 'cynically exploiting' Dublin riots to present as a law and order party: DUP MLA
Diane Forsythe the party’s response to the attacks on police and property is at odds with Sinn Fein’s approach to law and order in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald announced on Friday that her party will table a ‘no confidence’ motion in Irish justice minister Helen McEntee, having already called for the resignation of Garda commissioner Drew Harris.
Ms McDonald said there needed to be accountability for the "catastrophic failure" to keep people safe.
"Frankly, people are sick of all of this. They're sick of feeling unsafe. They're sick of the assumption that that feeling of being unsafe is OK, because it's in the north inner city. That's not good enough."
She said that those who vote confidence in Ms McEntee would have very serious questions to answer outside the Dail chamber.
"I fail to see how anybody could credibly or fairly go to their community, to their constituency, and say that they have confidence in the Minister for Justice given what transpired on Thursday."
Asked if tabling the motion would play into the hands of those who organised demonstrations that preceded riots in Dublin, Ms McDonald said it was "not playing into anyone's hands".
However, Diane Forsythe said: “There is an obvious attempt by Sinn Fein to cynically exploit the situation in Dublin to present themselves as a party of law and order yet they have failed to the condemn the systematic murder of police and Garda officers for decades.”
Ms Forsythe added: “Many will also question the real motive behind Sinn Fein’s opposition to the Garda commissioner and will look at Sinn Fein’s response to virtually any public order incident in Northern Ireland.
“In the Republic, Sinn Fein are criticising a perceived lack of action, yet we know how quickly Sinn Fein demand investigations by the Police Ombudsman or even the suspension of officers from their job should they intervene here in Northern Ireland".