Sinn Fein leaders urged to apologise to PSNI officers cleared of wrongdoing during Ormeau Road incident

The scene on the Ormeau Road when police investigated a potential breach of Covid regulations in February 2021. Photo: Pacemaker

Senior Sinn Fein figures have been called on to apologise for public statements made in the immediate aftermath of an incident on Belfast’s Ormeau Road in February 2021.

Michelle O’Neill and South Down MP Chris Hazzard were among those who accused two junior police officers of “heavy handed” and “vindictive” behaviour as they investigated a potential breach of the Covid regulations.

A video circulating on social media at the time showed the officers attempting to speak with the organisers of an on-street memorial service for the victims of the 1992 loyalist murders at Sean Graham bookmakers.

One man – who had survived the attack that claimed five lives – was arrested following an altercation, but released unconditionally soon afterwards.

Belfast High Court later deemed a decision to suspend one of the officers, and reposition the other, was unlawful – and was taken in response to pressure from Sinn Fein.

The fallout from that court ruling was a significant factor in the resignation of the then chief constable Simon Byrne – who quit in September last year.

However, despite the court ruling, the PSNI pressed ahead with a misconduct charge against the suspended officer – in line with recommendations made by the police ombudsman. The officer then appealed the decision to issue him with a written warning and that appeal was upheld on Friday.

With the two officers now officially cleared of any wrongdoing, a former head of discipline in the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department, Jon Burrows, has called on First Minister Ms O’Neill to apologise for making “sweeping statements” before the full facts were known.

On the day of the incident, Ms O’Neill tweeted: “Deeply concerned at the footage showing PSNI officers arrive at the scene of the Sean Graham bookies massacre. Unjustified heavy handed tactics have been used towards relatives laying flowers including the arrest of one of the survivors. Requested urgent call with Chief Constable.”

On the same day, Chris Hazzard tweeted: “Today’s events on Ormeau Road were a disgrace. The actions of PSNI were vindictive, cowardly and an illustration of a nefarious element within policing who will stop at nothing to thwart the campaign for truth & justice for the Seán Grahams families.”

On Sunday, Mr Burrows retweeted Ms O’Neill’s message, and added: “When you hold such high office, you get the facts before making sweeping statements. The memorial was over by five minutes, the families had left, no officer was heavy handed… time for a an apology”.

Mr Burrows also described Mr Hazzard’s tweet as “a disgraceful post by an MP, who hadn’t a shred of evidence”.

Another former senior police officer, Roy McComb, posted his own response, saying: “A lot of credit must go to @JonBurrowsNI @PoliceFedforNI and the legal team. The officers should stand tall and let those who rushed to condemn, or failed to support, them, stand in shame”.