Sinn Fein MLAs urged to retract claims made in aftermath of Ormeau Road commemoration incident

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Party leader Michelle O’Neill, MP Chris Hazzard and policing board member Gerry Kelly were among a number of Sinn Fein representatives who claimed that the two junior officers – who approached survivors and relatives of those murdered by loyalists in 1992 – were “heavy handed”.

Mr Hazzard also accused the PSNI of acting in a “vindictive and cowardly” manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two constables had reported encountering a gathering of people, close to the Sean Graham bookmakers, during the Covid lockdown. As the commemoration ended they approached some of those dispersing in an effort to establish the name of the organiser, sparking an altercation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene on the Ormeau Road as police attempted to identify the organisers of a Troubles memorial event during the Covid lockdown in February 2021. Photo: Pacemaker

One man was arrested at the scene but released without being processed at Musgrave police station.

Following a political backlash, one of the officers was suspended and the other ‘repositioned,’ however, a judicial review found that the pair had been unlawfully disciplined.

That outcome was described by the police federation as the “final straw” for the chief constable, Simon Byrne, who resigned last Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows has viewed all of the officers’ body worn camera footage and provided evidence to the judicial review proceedings.

He provided an expert opinion that the officers’ showed restraint and professionalism during a difficult situation.

Mr Burrows has now called on several Sinn Fein representatives to reflect on the findings of Justice Scoffield and to “retract, apologise and delete” social media messages posted on the day of the incident.

On February 5, 2021, Chris Hazzard posted a message on Twitter stating: “Today’s events on Ormeau Road were a disgrace. The actions of PSNI were vindictive, cowardly and an illustration of a nefarious element within policing who will stop at nothing to thwart the campaign for truth & justice for the Seán Grahams families”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, Michelle O’Neill tweeted: "Deeply concerned at the footage showing PSNI officers arrive at the scene of the Sean Graham bookies massacre. Unjustified heavy handed tactics have been used towards relatives laying flowers including the arrest of one of the survivors. Requested urgent call with Chief Constable.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Carlin also posted a message on Twitter as a video clip of the incident was being circulated online.

He said: “Totally disgusted at the PSNI’s heavy handed and outrageous approach to families & victims of the Seán Graham massacre on the anniversary of murder of their loved ones. Absolute disgrace that families and survivors would have to endure that on today of all days”.

On Sunday, Mr Burrows publicly called on Mr Hazzard to delete his claim that was “made before any investigation and fact finding”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described the original tweet as “deeply irresponsible," and said: “It runs contrary to what every investigation has concluded and yet you keep it online. Apologise, retract and delete”.

In a public message to Ms O’Neill, Mr Burrows said: “Michelle this contains untrue & highly defamatory statements; made prior to any investigation. No officer was heavy handed. They did NOT interfere with people laying flowers. Para 11 of Court judgement states ‘the memorial event had finished’, indeed people had dispersed. Retract.”

Also on Sunday, Mr Burrows tweeted: “They ought to be commended, their conduct was exemplary. I’ve a letter drafted for the new Chief Constable recommending that course of action.”

Writing in the News Letter last week, Mr Burrows said: "Whilst the precise nature of Sinn Féin’s communication with senior officers is contested, it’s undisputed that the decision to suspend an innocent police officer was demonstrably taken for improper political purposes."Real or perceived, the chief and deputy chief constable believed they were told an officer needed to be suspended for political purposes and instead of defending the rule of law they unlawfully suspended him."

Sinn Fein has not yet responded to a request for comment.