Sinn Fein should make 'unequivocal and fulsome apology for barbaric IRA unit': DUP MP

DUP MP Carla Lockhart at NI Affairs Committee: Commons TV

The call has been made by DUP MP Carla Lockhart following Operation Kenova evidence provided to the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster.

The OP Kenova interim report, which was published on March 8, examined 101 murders and abductions linked to the Provisional IRA’s internal security unit (ISU), which was responsible for interrogating, torturing and murdering people suspected of passing information to the security forces during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report called on the republican leadership to apologise to bereaved relatives and victims of the ISU and those who suffered under linked campaigns of intimidation against them.

On the same day the report was published, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Ms O’Neill said she was sorry for all loss of life during the Troubles without exception.

On Tuesday, Judith Thompson from the Kenova Victims’ Focus Group told the MPs that Ms O’Neill’s apology “wouldn’t meet the criteria for an apology as it would be accepted in any kind of international law or previous Northern Ireland practice,” and added: “I don’t think what was given would constitute an apology in those terms”.

Ms Lockhart said: “Given that tens of millions of pounds were spent on Operation Kenova without a single prosecution, a fulsome, direct and unequivocal apology from the republican leadership is the least the families of the victims deserve. Yet it is something Sinn Fein seems intent on denying them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fleeting references to regret for all loss of life do not scratch the surface when it comes to dealing with the legacy of IRA violence in countless families. Nor do they address the repugnant double standard on display when the republican movement habitually glorify those who perpetrated such human rights abuses, whilst at the same claiming to support truth and justice for the victims.”

Ms Lockhart added: “The challenge now facing the Sinn Fein leadership is simple. Will they uphold the standards they demand from others on legacy and finally apologise specifically and unequivocally to each of the Kenova families?’’