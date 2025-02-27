Lisa Dorrian's sister Joanne speaking to the media, during an appeal on the 20th anniversary of Lisa's disappearance, at PSNI headquarters in Belfast. Picture date: Thursday February 27, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Dorrian. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police have released CCTV footage of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian's last-known movements in a bid to jog memories on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 25-year-old from Bangor was last seen on February 27 2005 and is believed to have been murdered.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian's body has never been found.

Twenty years on, her family and police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help find her.

It involves the CCTV footage supported by a £20,000 reward by the independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to her body being found.

Ms Dorrian's sister Joanne also said they are starting a digital billboard and bus shelter campaign across Northern Ireland highlighting the 20-year anniversary.

She urged: "Twenty years of secrecy could end with a phone call, a letter, a message.

"Please tell us where Lisa is."

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said Ms Dorrian was last seen alive on the night of Sunday February 27 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park .

"It's believed she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning," she said.

"Despite hundreds of extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries completed, Lisa's body has not been found, and those responsible for her murder have not yet been held to account.

"Twenty years have now passed. That's 20 long years of unimaginable torment for a loving family. Yet, despite their pain, they've never given up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination has remained steadfast.

"We're releasing CCTV footage, along with still images. This is the last-known footage of Lisa in the run-up to her disappearance.

"My hope is to jog memories, and to encourage anyone with information to speak up."

She added: "Lisa wasn't just a name or an image on a photo or screen. She was a real person - a young woman with a family that love and continue to miss her dearly. They deserve to know what happened to her and they deserve justice.

"Those who have information, but who are reluctant or frightened to come forward, must surely have a troubled conscience.

"I am asking you to take this opportunity to do the right thing and speak up. Keep in mind that two decades have now passed. People's circumstances may have changed and allegiances may have changed."

"Please be assured that information can be passed, with 100% anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers. The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa's murder or, noteworthy, for information that results in the recovery of her body."

Anyone with information on the murder of Lisa Dorrian is asked to contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org