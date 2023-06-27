Six arrested by PSNI after stabbing in North Belfast

Police were alerted at 11.40pm on Monday by the Northern Ireland Ambulance service to the Antrim Close area, where a man in his 20s had sustained multiple wounds.

The man told police that he had been attacked by a group of several men.

He had been stabbed five times and hit in the head with a hammer.

Five men and one woman have been arrested after a stabbing in North Belfast on Monday. Photo: Liam McBurney

A PSNI spokesman said that six people had been arrested.

“Following searches in the area, five men, aged 20, 24, 25, 26 and 37, and a woman aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and drugs offences,” the spokesman said.

“They remain in custody at this time.