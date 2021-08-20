Six injured and two people arrested after M1 collisions
Two men were detained by police following two collisions on the M1 motorway between Lisburn and Moira on Thursday night.
The first incident occurred shortly before 10.30pm when two vehicles were involved in a collision on the westbound carriageway.
A second collision occurred at the same location a short time later.
Police report that six people were taken to hospital and that two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.
One has since been released on bail.
The other suspect was still in police custody on Friday morning.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage that could help police with their investigation, is asked to contact police on the non emergency 101 number quoting reference 1912 of 19/08/21.
Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/