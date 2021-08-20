Six injured and two people arrested after M1 collisions

PSNI

The first incident occurred shortly before 10.30pm when two vehicles were involved in a collision on the westbound carriageway.

A second collision occurred at the same location a short time later.

Police report that six people were taken to hospital and that two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

One has since been released on bail.

The other suspect was still in police custody on Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage that could help police with their investigation, is asked to contact police on the non emergency 101 number quoting reference 1912 of 19/08/21.