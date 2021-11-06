Six injured in Belfast attack being treated as race hate crime

PSNI

Two men have been arrested following the assaults in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast city centre at about 1.30am on Saturday.

The men, both 24, have been detained on suspicion of six counts of common assault.

“Six males sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Both men remain in custody assisting officers with their inquiries.”