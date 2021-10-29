Six masked men rob woman in her 80s

PSNI

The incident occurred in the the Main Street area on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “At around 10pm, we received a report that a female home owner, aged in her 80s, had woken up to find that approximately six masked men had broken into the property.

“They made off with a substantial sum of money in a red coloured car towards the Carrowreagh Road area, leaving the victim extremely distressed by the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2108 28/10/21.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.