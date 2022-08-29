Six men armed with knives and hammers assault man in Newtownards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At approximately 2.20pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a property by approximately six men armed with knives and hammers.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 2248 of 28/08/22.”

ambulance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...