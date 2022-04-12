Six new four-legged friends are 'powerful addition to policing'

In addition to the units based at Sprucefield and Clogher, a new Dog Section is now based in Maydown.

From here, six new police dog handlers and their canine partners will cover a wide area, from the Ports on the North Coast to Fermanagh and Omagh, where they will respond

to calls for service.

PD - Police Dog - Rico

Chief Inspector Chris Hamill says Belgian Shepherds Rico, Nico, Poker, Nora, Jax and Kelly are powerful additions to policing.

Their skills include searching for missing persons, tracking suspects and the recovery of recently discarded articles of an evidential nature.

They also protect their handler and other officers in dangerous situations.

“The new handlers and their dogs are ready for operational duties and, over the coming weeks, they’ll be out and about, meeting Local Policing

Dog handler Jess and PD Rico

Team officers to introduce them to our dogs and explain how we can help them serve the community better, not only through their operational

roles but by engaging with the local communities at various events," says Chief Inspector Hamill.

Being a dog handler is ‘more than just a job’, says Chief Inspector Hamill. He says it involves a long term commitment from the officers.

“The dogs live with their handlers,” he says. “Not only are they part of the wider police family but, first and foremost, they’re an integral part of the handler’s family.

"For the handler they are literally taking their work home, every day, and it’s the handler’s responsibility to make sure their dog is in peak physical condition, and that they’re disciplined and fit for work each day.”

Both handlers and dogs are subject to regular and rigorous assessment which is tough, physically and mentally, for both dog and handler.

“The handler gets to work and develop their skills along with the dog from when they’re a puppy through to the rest of their working life.

"They get to share so many rewarding experiences along the way,” says Chief Inspector Hamill, who added: “There’s no doubt being a dog handler is a