Six people will be reported to the PPS for offences under the Fraud Act by PSNI's Economic Crime Unit as part of probe into a former fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit have provided an update on an ongoing investigation into a former fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast.
A file regarding this case – five women and one man – will be submitted to the PPS in due course.
The offences, under the Fraud Act, include fraud by false representation and conspiracy to defraud.
Other offences relate to money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act, and Companies Act offences.
Chief Inspector Louise Dunne said: “This is a unique and complex case, which is being progressed as sensitively and expeditiously as possible.
"The investigation remains ongoing.”