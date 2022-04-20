Six remain in custody after dissident Easter parade arrests

Eight men were arrested after police came under attack at Derry City Cemetery on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, a 29-year-old man was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Six other men remained in custody at that stage.

Police come under attack during the Saoradh rally

A 40-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police, has been charged.

Monday’s parade in Londonderry to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising was connected to the group Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

The violent scenes were condemned by SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

Sinn Fein policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said all Easter commemorations should be dignified and respectful.