Smith tried to justify suicide bombings: Childhood friend

Former member of the Defence Forces Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin where she is facing terror-related charges. Picture date: Wednesday January 26, 2022.

The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation Islamic State and of providing funds to benefit the group.

On the second day of her trial, the court heard Smith frequently discussed jihad and was “justifying why suicide bombs were happening”, giving the view that “we were being attacked, so we were attacking back”.

Giving evidence yesterday, Carol ‘Karimah’ Duffy, of the Dundalk Muslim Community Mosque, told the court she had been called on to speak with Smith after her decision to convert to Islam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Duffy, who had known Smith since childhood, said she warned her becoming a Muslim is “very hard”, that it would be difficult to explain to her family, and she would suffer abuse for converting.

Smith’s response was “It will be fine”, the court heard.

As an Irish Muslim, Ms Duffy was asked to work with Smith and invited her to a “learning circle”.

She told the court Smith “did not attend very often”, and the classes “didn’t go very well”.

There were a number of conversations between Smith and the others in the learning circle that the other women “didn’t take very well”, Ms Duffy told the court.

Smith’s interest in the religion was “more political, not so much Islamic”, she said.

She said Smith had a habit of judging others because of what they were wearing, or who they were talking to.

“She was more interested in the harsh end of Islam,” Ms Duffy said.

Ms Duffy said at that time, around 2011, there was a lot of talk about al-Qaida.

She said Smith had engaged in “a lot of talk about jihad, about suicide bombs” and was “justifying why suicide bombs were happening”, and that her view was “we were being attacked, so we were attacking back”.

Smith’s version of Islam was about “holy war and jihad”, Ms Duffy said.

She added: “Nowadays there is no holy war, our version of jihad is not that.”

Ms Duffy said that after 2011, Smith was discussing the religion with people online and becoming “more withdrawn”.

She said Smith became “more argumentative” about Islam and “about things that we as Muslims do”.

Ms Duffy said at one stage, Smith “was getting offensive” about the religion.

She said her views had damaged their friendship, and Smith had become “dismissive of the things myself and my husband practised”.

Smith had been speaking to a married American Muslim man online, which Ms Duffy did not believe was appropriate.

Shortly after, the pair fell out and Ms Duffy ended contact with her.

She said: “I just stepped away. It’s not that I lost contact, I stopped contact.”

The court also heard an interview Ms Duffy gave to RTE’s ‘Liveline’ in March 2019.

In it, Ms Duffy said she was “more than shocked” when she learned that Smith had travelled to Syria.

She said the Smith she knew in the past “genuinely was a really nice girl”.

She added: “What happened to Lisa Smith is a level of brainwashing that we will never be able to comprehend.”