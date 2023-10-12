News you can trust since 1737
Live

Social media reacts to news Kim Damti confirmed dead - 'No young person deserves this'

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli citizen has been confirmed dead after the Hamas attacks in Israel.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Kim Damti had been attending a music festival near the Gaza border on Saturday when the surprise attack by the Hamas militant group was carried out.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said he heard the news of Ms Damti’s death with the “greatest sadness”.

Irish Premier Leo Varadkar said the death of Ms Damti was “senseless and barbaric”.

“As a nation we are united in mourning for Kim Damti,” he said.

