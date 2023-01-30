The former member of the Parachute Regiment, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is being prosecuted for the murder of James Wray and William McKinney and for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell and a fifth person unknown in the city on what became known as Bloody Sunday – January 30, 1972.

​The hearing is taking place on the same day the House of Lords is debated new government legislation designed to any prosecutions for Troubles-related crimes.

On Twitter, Antou leader Peadar Tóibín TD said if the Legacy Bill is progressed he will use parliament privilege to name all of the soldiers who opened fire that day.

Families of victims of Bloody Sunday

He said; “51 years since the British Army shot 26 unarmed civil rights protestors in Derry murdering fourteen people. Today the British establishment seek to provide an amnesty to those murderers & all others who killed. If the British do, Aontú will name each British solider in the Dáil.”

In July 2021 it was announced that the military veteran would not face trial following a decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

In response to that decision, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood used parliamentary privilege to name Soldier F in the House of Commons.

"For 50 years he has been granted anonymity and now the government want to grant him an amnesty. No one involved in murder during the Troubles should be granted an amnesty,” the Foyle MP said.

Following an appeal by the family of one of the victims, the High Court overturned the decision not to press charges and directed the PPS to reconsider the case.

Meanwhile, a postponed court hearing will take place in Belfast on Thursday to pass sentence on a former soldier found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Co Tyrone in 1988.

