Lieutenant Colonel George (Sandy) Saunderson, who was shot on April 10 1974, in the kitchen of the Earl of Erne Primary School in Teemore, Co Fermanagh, where he was the headmaster.

Ahead of the anniversary, commemorative events have been planned for this week, including a community reflections event and service of remembrance.

Mr Saunderson, who had served in the Second World War and later in the UDR, was 58 when he was killed. His son James said that his father was a "very special man to many people".

He added: "He was admired within Army circles, through his role as master of Earl of Erne School Teemore and through his involvement within a wide range of other local organisations including the church and the loyal orders.

"But to me, he was a special man because of the father he was; to me but also to my siblings.

"The Provisional IRA murdered him as he was approaching the point of retirement, when he could finally have focused a little more upon his own personal interests, and fully enjoy life with mum.

"But he was denied that right by fanatics intent on striking fear within a borderland Protestant community."

Mr Saunderson added: "My dad's murder did not accelerate the unification of Ireland; in fact, it had the impact of further dividing our people, breeding fear and distrust.

"Ultimately the objective of the terrorists failed, there continues to exist a proud and resilient minority community in Teemore who have made this place their home.

"My dad's legacy lives on and it is clear that his name is spoken in homes near and far, he made a huge contribution in this life and I was truly blessed to have him as my dad."

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims' organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation, said Mr Saunderson was mourned by people from all backgrounds when he was killed.

He said: "We are privileged to be supporting the Saunderson family and working collaboratively with them and local organisations in organising a series of events this weekend marking Sandy's life 50 years on.

"On Saturday night, a special community reflections event will take place in Teemore Church Hall commencing at 8pm and all across the community are welcome to attend.

"Then on Sunday there will be a service of remembrance and thanksgiving held in Inishmacsaint Church of Ireland at 2pm, followed by an act of remembrance at his graveside."

He added: "To enter a school and murder a man retired from the UDR and who would soon have been retiring from his role as headmaster illustrates the depravity of those involved.

"The terrorists targeted Sandy because of his leadership role within the local community, because of the respect and affection he commanded.