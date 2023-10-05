Sophisticated cannabis factory ‘yielding £200,000 a month’ High Court hears

Prosecutors said it was run by a generator which could provide enough power for 10 houses and fitted with a separate entertainment area for two alleged gardeners living in the facilities.

Details emerged as Vietnamese nationals Quy Nguyen, 39, and Anh Nguyen, 35 were refused bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men claim they are victims of human trafficking who were put to work in the drug-growing operation at New Road, Hillsborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested them during a raid on outbuildings located just yards from the home of 53-year-old farmer and co-accused Clive Weir on February 3.

Officers seized 700 cannabis plants inside an agricultural shed said to have been converted into a large, sophisticated factory.

The two Vietnamese defendants were living in a caravan constructed and installed in the outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It included a shower and toilet, kitchen with a fully stocked fridge freezer, and full access to Wi-Fi.

“There was an entertainment area including a PlayStation, large TV screen and mixing decks,” the prosecutor added.

Quy Nguyen and Anh Nguyen are jointly charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis with intent to supply, along with being in the United Kingdom illegally.

Referring to the scale of the illicit operation, counsel said: “Admissions made at interview suggest the monthly income was approximately £200,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the defendants alleging they were used as modern slaves, Anh Nguyen claimed he came to Northern Ireland for carpentry work but then had to help construct the cannabis factory.

Mr Justice Shaw was told the Home Office identified reasonable grounds for believing they may have been trafficked but no conclusive proof.

Police do not accept their accounts, however, based on CCTV footage which allegedly showed them freely shopping for food and alcohol.

Defence lawyers argued that the conflicting views taken by the two authorities provided enough reason to release the two men from custody.