South Belfast rioting: Call to close off foot access and install cameras at loyalist-republican interface
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
DUP MLA Edwin Poots and DUP councillor Tracy Kelly met with the police on Wednesday morning after a second night of disorder, and among the items discussed was putting a camera in the area.
The interface consists of the loyalist-dominated Village on one side, the republican-dominated Falls on the other, and a major roundabout in between, home to the Rise sculpture (also known as “the Balls on the Falls”).
Mr Poots said it is one of the few interfaces that doesn’t already have cameras.
He also asked for pedestrian access to be blocked off to at least part of the loyalist Village neighbourhood.
He said that there have been confrontations on-and-off in the area between youths for months, but that the latest affray began when youths allegedly from the Falls side damaged cars in the Village area.
Later the same day they came back and did it again said Mr Poots, leading to groups from both areas facing off – with the police in between.
Then on Tuesday night groups from both sides gathered once again, with fireworks and petrol bombs thrown from the Village side at the police.
A man, aged 38, was arrested.
The rounadbout is a massively-busy motorway junction, and members of the public and motorists in the area on Wednesday morning were urged to exercise caution because of rubble in the area.
Mr Poots said: “Whatever anger has been drummed up over the course of the previous days, that is not an appropriate response.
"The community asked us to ask a number of things of the police. One was for the police and other agencies to close off pedestrian access to the Boucher Road into the Village.
Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, the PSNI's district commander for Belfast, said no injuries were reported from the latest disturbances.
"Once again we are thankful that no police officers or members of the public were injured, however, we must be clear, this disorder, which lasted into the early hours of this morning, is completely unacceptable," he said.
"We estimate that around 40 people, most of whom were young teens, were involved and I would urge those young people, and their parents or guardians, to really take time to think about what the consequences of this behaviour could be.
"The implications for your future could be immense."
The Police Federation , which represents ranks-and-file officers, condemned the attacks on police.
Chairman Liam Kelly said: "This behaviour that we have seen over two nights in the Village-Broadway area is wholly destructive and pointless.
"This street disorder has to stop. Nothing can be gained by rival groups inflicting such upheaval on families living in this area."