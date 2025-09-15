Six men have pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine as part of an investigation into the UDA by the National Crime Agency, working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Six men have pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine as part of an investigation into the UDA by the National Crime Agency, working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men who pleaded guilty are all from Greenlisland.

They are: Clifford Irons, 47, of Shannagh Avenue; Glenn Burns, 42, of Moyard Gardens; David Weir, 43, of Rossmore Green; Daniel Vance, 37, of Glenkeen Drive; Dean Cromie, 28, of Kinbayne Avenue; Darren Kelly, 56, of Kinbayne Crescent.

The men appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Thursday and Friday, 11 and 12 September, where they all admitted the charge of conspiracy to possess controlled class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the seizure of over one kilo of cocaine in Greenisland, County Antrim, in November 2020.

The seizure was made as part of an investigation into the organised crime activities of the South East Antrim UDA.

NCA and PSNI investigators worked closely with the Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland (PPS) to build a robust case against all six, resulting in the guilty pleas.

Sentencing has been listed for 7 November at Belfast Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad