Sparks flying: Two arrested after van driven with missing wheel

The incident happened in west Belfast on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Two men aged 31 and 29 years old were arrested by officers from Belfast District Support Team, following a report of a van being driven dangerously in West Belfast on Friday 10th September.”

PSNI Inspector Andrew McConville said: “Shortly after 6:25am, officers responded to a number of calls of concern following a report of a white van diving dangerously in the Divis area. It was reported the vehicle was missing a wheel and sparks coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was later stopped in the Distillery Street area of the city and two men were arrested.

“The men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving whilst unfit. They remain in police custody at this time.”

Inspector McConville continued: “This is another example of the work carried out by officers from the Belfast District Support Team, who continue to listen to concerns from the local community and keep people safe from criminal activity.”

“We would encourage members of the public with information for any form of criminality to call us on 101.