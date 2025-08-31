Spate of burglaries in Ballymena and Enniskillen trigger police appeals for information

The PSNI has appealed for information on the burglaries in Ballymena and Enniskillen

​Detectives have appealed for information following a spate of burglaries in two towns, Enniskillen and Ballymena, at the weekend.

In Ballymena, there were a number of burglaries of commercial premises in the town centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

In Enniskillen, police believe a series of burglaries and thefts at homes in the town on Saturday are linked.

A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Marks (no first name given) said of the Ballymena thefts: “At approximately 3am, it is believed that a male had broken the window of a shop front in the Broughshane Street area before entering the premises and making off with a drawer from the till.

“It is also believed the same male has entered another commercial premises in the Larne Link retail site by smashing a window before making off with till drawers and a sum of money.

“We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry in our efforts to identify the suspect and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area, or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 355 of 30/08/25.”

Of the Enniskillen thefts, a police spokesperson said: “The first report, was that an unsuccessful attempt had been made to enter a vehicle in Yoan Road area at approximately 1.15am. A short time later a Blue Toyota Hilux was reported stolen from a house in nearby Carran Close.

“Later, police received a report that property had been entered in the Kilmacormick Avenue and also a property in the Hillview Park area sometime overnight between the 29th and 30th of August. A number of items had been stolen from both.

“Further to this, a report of vehicles being interfered with in the Corban Avenue area was received. Two cars were entered in this location and items stolen.

“The stolen blue Toyota Hilux has been sighted travelling on the Dromore Road towards Omagh at 3.14am and also travelling towards Newtownbutler from Lisnaskea at 7.25am.”