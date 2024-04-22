Spate of ramming attacks on PSNI vehicles coincides with policing review: DUP MLA

A PSNI vehicle after it was rammed in Co Tyrone in 2022. Photo: PSNI

Keith Buchanan said there had been 129 incidents of police vehicles being deliberately rammed across Northern Ireland since the beginning of 2021.

Some DUP MLAs brought a motion to the Assembly calling on Justice Minister Naomi Long to consider stronger custodial sentences for those who weaponise vehicles to target officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey condemned those who target members of the emergency services, but said the issue should not be used to undermine an “important policing initiative”.

Introducing the motion, Mr Buchanan said: “We welcome the opportunity to throw a spotlight on the actions of those who use their vehicles as weapons to target and attack police officers in south Armagh and throughout Northern Ireland.

“It is unacceptable that vehicles are weaponised against the police or emergency services.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the threat posed by those who turn their vehicles into weapons is just as serious and as real as those who discharge firearms or plant bombs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Buchanan told MLAs that between January 1 2021 and March 29 2024 there were 127 deliberate collisions with PSNI vehicles across Northern Ireland, with 29 in the Newry, Mourne and Down policing area.

He said 77 officers were injured as a result of vehicles being rammed in 2023 alone.

Mr Buchanan said there was “no doubt” that the spate had coincided with a review of policing in south Armagh.

The review made 50 recommendations, including closing down the heavily fortified Crossmaglen police station, closer working relations with An Garda Siochana and exploring the relocation of memorials to fallen officers.

It led to a backlash from unionist politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Buchanan said the review had included an increase in the use of non-armoured and liveried vehicles.

He said: “Has the introduction of soft-skinned cars effectively made routine patrols a target?”

Mr Buchanan said there was an onus on the Justice Minister to send out a tough message through stronger custodial sentences.

Ms Hargey said anyone who targeted the emergency services committed a crime against those in the front line of protecting communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she said the south Armagh PSNI review had been an “important policing initiative”.

She added: “The review was conducted in the spirit of a partnership approach with the local community and their political representatives, an approach I am sure that anyone interested in improving relationships and working practices between police and the local community would applaud.”