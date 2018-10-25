‘Spineless cowards’ attack WWI memorial in Co Clare

Vandals who attacked a World War One memorial in Co Clare have been branded “spineless cowards” by a Fine Gael councillor who helped raise funds for the tribute.

The striking display – with the appearance of etched glass but made from a super strength Perspex-type material – was created in 2016 by volunteers from the Peace Park Project in memory of the 700 men from the area who fell in the Great War.

The damaged war memorial in Ennis, Co Clare

Councillor Mary Howard said she was devastated “considering who we are recognising and who we are remembering with this memorial”.

She said CCTV would be examined, and added: “If anyone has any information on who the gormless, spineless coward is please inform An Garda Siochana.”

A hammer or similar heavy implement is believed to have been used during the attack.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Howard said: “This memorial came about after a number of years fundraising, getting sponsorship and donations as well as chasing all sorts of grants. The memorial is now worth in the region of €70,000.

“This sort of behaviour is unacceptable as the memorial means so much to so many and has become an integral part of the built heritage of this town.”

A police spokesman said: “Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the damage to a World War One commemoration memorial over the last number of days. Investigation ongoing.“