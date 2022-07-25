Sproule family ‘encouraged’ by discussions with Micheal Martin

Ian Sproule

Ian Sproule was gunned down outside his home near Castlederg in 1991.

The IRA attempted to justify the killing by presenting a Garda intelligence file to journalists which alleged the 23-year-old had been involved in loyalist terrorist activity – a claim strongly denied by his brother John.

On Monday, John Spoule met with Mr Martin for what was later described as a “genuine discussion”.

Mr Sproule, who was accompanied by Kenny Donaldson and Nevin Brown from SEFF, said: “The taoiseach listened to what I had to say and appeared to show a genuine connection with the issues I raised. He committed to take away what was discussed and to come back to me with advices on how matters might be progressed.

“I recognise the taoiseach’s track record on issues connected with terrorism and criminal violence, he has always played with a straight bat, and I would expect that he will want to do likewise in my brother’s case”.

Mr Sproule continued: “I cannot rest unless and until I receive full accountability for the circumstances which led to Ian’s murder and how it remains that no-one has been held accountable”.

Also speaking following the meeting with Micheal Martin, SEFF director of services Kenny Donaldson, said: “We leave Dublin today encouraged that possibly something might happen.

“The taoiseach appeared to be genuinely interested in John’s story and demonstrated significant empathy when engaging with him.

“We will await to see what flows from today’s discussions, the Irish government can be in no doubt now as to the needs of the Sproule families – needs which are legitimate and which should and must be delivered upon.”

In a statement, a spokesperson said the taoiseach was “pleased to have the opportunity to meet with John Sproule and the South East Fermanagh Foundation”.

The statement said: “The taoiseach once again repeated his condemnation of the appalling murder of Ian Sproule by the Provisional IRA, and urged anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI or gardai.

“He listened carefully to John’s presentation and said he would revert to him on the concerns raised.”

In November 2019, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney met with a Sproule family representative and the DUP’s Diane Dodds, then an MEP, following claims by Mrs Dodds she was being “snubbed” by Micheal Martin.

Following the meeting, Mr Coveney said there was a “good, honest discussion on issues around trust and legacy”.

Micheal Martin later met Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and gave the DUP MP an assurance that there would be “no hiding place for anyone involved in collusion” in the Republic.