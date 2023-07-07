Police said a man was arrested after officers attended the scene at a sports ground in the Convent Road of Cookstown on Thursday evening.

The NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) also attended after receiving a 999 call at 9.03pm and found that two people had sustained stab wounds during the incident at the Fr Rocks club.

Following assessment and initial treatment, one man was taken to Antrim Area Hospital while the other injured person received treatment at the scene.

Fr Rocks GAA sports complex in Cookstown. Photo: Pacemaker

The arrested man, who is aged in his 40s, was still being questioned on Friday afternoon.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy said he couldn’t recall seeing such a serious incident during his 50 years of involvement with the GAA.

Mr McAvoy said it was his understanding that the referee, who is a GAA volunteer, had just signalled the end of the game and was on his way off the pitch when he was approached by another person.The umpire was injured when he intervened, Mr McAvoy told the BBC."I've been involved in GAA for over half a century and it's the first time I can recollect anything on this scale or this type of incident. It's been a very scary experience for everyone," he added.

Cookstown Fr Rocks Gaelic Football Club said it was working to support children who witnessed the incident.

A statement said: "Following a very serious incident at Padraig O'Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under-16 Championship match our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

"The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days. The club will be making no further comment on this."

Cookstown Youth Football Club said that some of its players and parents were present at the sports complex when the incident occurred.Club chairman Andy Kelly told the BBC there is "no place in our society for this sort of behaviour and only by the grace of God this incident could have been a lot more serious".Speaking on Friday, SDLP Cookstown councillor Kerri Martin said: “There has been a real sense of shock across Cookstown after last night’s disturbing incident. Fr Rock’s is at the heart of our community and it’s unbelievable that something like this could happen – especially at an underage match.“I know the club is providing support and assistance to all of the young people who witnessed the incident. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this difficult time and the entire community wish them a speedy recovery.”

Alliance councillor for Omagh Stephen Donnelly said he was "deeply concerned" by the incident.

"My thoughts are with all the young people and children who were unfortunate enough to witness such a shocking act of violence," he added.

Any witnesses, or anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 06/07/23.