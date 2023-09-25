News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Staff member at commercial premises left shaken after being threatened with knife during robbery

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in the north Belfast area on Sunday, 24th September.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 8.30pm, a man entered commercial premises on the Crumlin Road, armed with a weapon.

“The suspect threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money. He then fled the premises on foot after taking a sum of cash from two tills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers who were in the area attempted to locate the man who made off across the Crumlin Road and into McCandless Street.

"Thankfully, the staff member was unharmed but left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience." Detective Sergeant Kitchen , Police Service of Northern Ireland"Thankfully, the staff member was unharmed but left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience." Detective Sergeant Kitchen , Police Service of Northern Ireland
"Thankfully, the staff member was unharmed but left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience." Detective Sergeant Kitchen , Police Service of Northern Ireland
Most Popular

“He was wearing a blue jacket with light coloured trousers and dark trainers. His hands were also concealed.

“Thankfully, the staff member was unharmed but left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, CCTV or mobile footage, or who saw a man matching this description, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1544 24/09/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org