Staff member left 'badly shaken' after armed man makes off with 'substantial sum of money' from Lisnaskea business

Detective Sergeant Curley said: “At approximately 5.20pm we received a report that a man, armed with a gun entered the premises and threatened a member of staff.

“The man then made off on foot with a substantial sum of cash.

“The staff member was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by their ordeal.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1267 of 14/04/24.”