Staff member left 'badly shaken' after knife brandished during Belfast shop robbery
Two men, with their faces covered, robbed a shop in the Ardoyne Road area at around 7.25pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that one of the men stood at the door to the shop while the other entered the store.
“He approached a member of staff while brandishing a large kitchen knife, before making off with a sum of cash.
“Both men ran in the direction of Estoril Park.
“The man who entered the store was described as wearing blue jeans with a dark hooded top with the hood up and a black balaclava.
“The second man, who waited outside, was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat with a red and white face mask.
“While the staff member involved was thankfully not injured, they have been left badly shaken.”
The spokesperson added: “Our investigation is under way and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the robbery took place, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1572 of 08/01/24.”