Staff member left 'badly shaken' after knife brandished during Belfast shop robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery in north Belfast on Monday.

Two men, with their faces covered, robbed a shop in the Ardoyne Road area at around 7.25pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that one of the men stood at the door to the shop while the other entered the store.

“He approached a member of staff while brandishing a large kitchen knife, before making off with a sum of cash.

The incident took place at a shop in the Ardoyne Road area of Belfast at around 7.25pm on Monday, January 8

“Both men ran in the direction of Estoril Park.

“The man who entered the store was described as wearing blue jeans with a dark hooded top with the hood up and a black balaclava.

“The second man, who waited outside, was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat with a red and white face mask.

“While the staff member involved was thankfully not injured, they have been left badly shaken.”

