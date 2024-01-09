All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Staff member left 'badly shaken' after knife brandished during Belfast shop robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery in north Belfast on Monday.
By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men, with their faces covered, robbed a shop in the Ardoyne Road area at around 7.25pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that one of the men stood at the door to the shop while the other entered the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He approached a member of staff while brandishing a large kitchen knife, before making off with a sum of cash.

The incident took place at a shop in the Ardoyne Road area of Belfast at around 7.25pm on Monday, January 8The incident took place at a shop in the Ardoyne Road area of Belfast at around 7.25pm on Monday, January 8
The incident took place at a shop in the Ardoyne Road area of Belfast at around 7.25pm on Monday, January 8

“Both men ran in the direction of Estoril Park.

“The man who entered the store was described as wearing blue jeans with a dark hooded top with the hood up and a black balaclava.

“The second man, who waited outside, was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat with a red and white face mask.

“While the staff member involved was thankfully not injured, they have been left badly shaken.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Our investigation is under way and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the robbery took place, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1572 of 08/01/24.”