Staff threatened with a knife in separate attempted robberies

Police in Belfast have arrested two men after separate attempted robberies in the city on Friday

In one incident on the Lisburn Road at around 8.10pm a man had attempted to rob a shop.

A member of staff was threatened by the man using an orange-coloured knife.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s, he had his face covered, was wearing jeans and a blue/navy jacket.

“Nothing was reported stolen and no-one was injured during the incident.”

In a separate incident at around 8:35pm police received a report that another shop on the Lisburn Road had been robbed.

Police said the male had a similar description to the suspect involved in the earlier incident and was also reported to have threatened staff with an orange-coloured knife.

A sum of cash was reported stolen. No-one was injured during the incident.

Later that evening, police arrested two men, aged 28 and 26.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery.

The 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting robbery, possession of a Class B controlled drug and assault on police.

Both men remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

DS Gardiner said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the Lisburn Road area last night between 8pm and 8:30pm and who may have witnessed either of these incidents, or who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Musgrave on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1244 of 16/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”