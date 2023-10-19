Stalking protection orders will allow early interventions to protect victims

​Stalking protection orders will come into effect in Northern Ireland and allow police to intervene in stalking behaviours from the start of an investigation.

PSNI of a poster warning of the consequences for violating new Stalking Protection Orders coming into effect in Northern Ireland on Thursday

The early interventions will be used by police to protect stalking victims when there is an immediate risk of harm and in an effort to disrupt stalking behaviours before they become entrenched or escalate.

Richard Pengelly CB, permanent secretary at the Department of Justice, welcomed the orders' introduction.

“Stalking can have a devastating impact on victims and this new measure will offer protection for victims of stalking from the very start of an investigation," he said.

“Importantly, the onus is taken away from the victim to apply for these orders as the police will apply directly to the courts.”

Police will be able to apply to the court for a stalking protection order if it appears a person has carried out acts associated with stalking or poses a risk associated with stalking and there is reasonable cause to believe measures are necessary to protect the victim.

The orders will also allow police to apply for restrictions on perpetrators.