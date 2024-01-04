Stand-off in Ballymena housing estate ends as man detained by PSNI - locals feel area being used as a 'dumping ground'
Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community.
The major police incident in Ballykeel 1 estate saw PSNI officers all kitted out with guns, helmets and infra red cameras on helmets.
Locals gathered in a group as the incident unfolded.
One man was detained following the incident.
A local man said that “a new man moved into the flat about five weeks ago and the PSNI took no chances on what he had in there when they stormed the place”.
He added: “He seemed to be threatening all sorts when the police arrived dressed in riot gear”.
Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday 3rd January, following a report of a concern for safety.
"One man was detained following the incident.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”
Local Independent Councillor, Rodney Quigley, said: “There is a concern by people Ballykeel 1 after what happened last night that their area is being used for people with issues and is attracting unwanted attention.
"Local people told me that the man whose flat was targeted by the PSNI has only moved into the area.
“I want a meeting with the Housing Executive to see what are the next moves for the area as people who have lived there for years are fed up and they say it is a 'dumping ground'.”