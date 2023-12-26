Steering wheels and dashboards taken from cars by thieves in Mid Ulster

Steering wheels and dashboards have been taken from vehicles in the Cookstown area in a string of pre-Christmas thefts.

PSNI officer. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Police said the thefts occurred between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 December.

Inspector Long said: “A report was received on Sunday, December 24 that a window of a vehicle in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown had been smashed. The car had been rummaged through, and the steering wheel and a number of presents stolen.

"It’s believed that the incident took place sometime between around 9pm on Saturday, December 23, and 9.20am on Sunday.

“It was also reported on Sunday that a car had been broken into in the Lissan Drive area of the town sometime overnight, and the steering wheel, dash, radio, and other items taken.

“A third report was received that sometime between around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 23, and 3.30pm on Sunday, December 24, the interior of a vehicle in the Morgan Drive area had been damaged, with the centre console around the gear stick and part of the dash missing.

"Yesterday, Monday, December 25, it was reported that the digital dashboard had been removed from a vehicle in The Vale area of Coalisland.”

The PSNI said a report was also received on Christmas Day that damage has been caused to the interior of a vehicle in the Millview Meadow area of Coalisland, with the radio and head display being ripped out. A coat was also taken.

Inspector Long added: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these reports, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.